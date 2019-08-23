Orange County Deputies Searching for Stabbing Suspect

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stabbing someone in the abdomen.

Investigators said Jahazi Rahem Veney, 18, stabbed someone during an altercation on McDaniel Circle near Eheart Wednesday evening.

Veney was gone from the scene before deputies arrived. He's described as a black male, 5'9", 120 lbs, from Louisa.

There's an outstanding warrant for Veney for malicious wounding.

Anyone with any information on this case or the whereabouts of Veney should contact the Orange Co. Sheriff’s Office at 540 672-1200.