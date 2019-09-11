Orange County Schools adopt new Raptor system

Orange County Public Schools adopted a new security system back in August that will strengthen the safety of students and staff at all of the schools and the administrative building.

All visitors have to go through the new Raptor system to get into the schools.

Visitors will have to be buzzed into the building and present a form of government-issued identification to the office staff.

It is then scanned to see if the visitor is in the Virginia Sex Offender Registry and the National Registry of Sex Offenders.

If someone is flagged, an administrator, school resource officer or law enforcement officer is notified to handle the situation with a click of a button.

Assistant Superintendent for Student & Administrative Services Bill Berry said in the past, office staff would have to know by memory or by looking in a book who could and could not be in the schools.

Now the new system will make it easier for staff to know who should and should not be in the buildings.

"When you have thousands and thousands of people on that list, going by memory is not always a good thing," said Berry. "By going with this system, it helps to take some of that pressure off of those people that are at the front desk."

He said the division will be applying for another grant soon so it can make security upgrades at the schools before the 2020 school year.