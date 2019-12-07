Orange County gets hotel feasibility report

Earlier in the year, Orange County hired a company to conduct a study to see where it might be most feasible to build a hotel.

Core Distinction Group has now conducted a lodging market feasibility study and given its final report to Orange County officials.

The study focused mainly on Gordonsville, Locust Grove and the town of Orange.

It determined that the markets in Orange and Locust Grove would have the highest viability for a new hotel.

Specifically, the study recommended a boutique-style hotel with 35 to 45 guestrooms in Orange in order to meet the town's and the surrounding area's lodging demands.

Along Route 3 in Locust Grove, an upper-midscale hotel with 65 to 75 guestrooms would meet the lodging demands of the area.

“We will use the research and results obtained from our consultant to solicit investors, developers, and major hotel brands to bring additional lodging options to our community, which are needed by our local businesses and tourism industry,” said Phil Geer, the director of the Economic Development Office.

Detailed information from the study for both recommended areas can be obtained by contacting the Orange County Economic Development Office.