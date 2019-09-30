Orange County man seriously hurt in weekend crash that killed D.C. man

A man from Orange County was hurt in a weekend crash in Culpeper County that killed a man from Washington, D.C.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sunday on James Madison Highway south of the intersection with Cedar Mountain Road.

Police say a 2016 Nissan Altima was heading south on James Madison Highway at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2008 Honda CRV.

The Honda was pushed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70.

Police say the Nissan's driver, identified as 40-year-old Michael D. Minifield of Rapidan, ran away from the scene of the crash, but he was later found in Spotsylvania County.

He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not hurt.

However, the driver of the Volvo, identified as 25-year-old Jackson R. Greene of Washington, D.C., died at the scene as the result of injuries he suffered in the crash.

A 27-year-old woman, also from D.C., who was a passenger in the Volvo, suffered serious injuries as did an unidentified 65-year-old man from Orange, who was the driver of the Honda.

Both the woman and the Honda's driver were flown to the INOVA Hospital in Fairfax for treatment of serious injuries.

All three were wearing seat belts.

Minifield has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony hit-and-run causing a death, felony hit-and-run resulting in injury (two counts), felony hit-and-run resulting in property damage (two counts), and driving on a revoked license.

He is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.