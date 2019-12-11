Orange County reports 2018 tourism revenues topped $51 million

Orange County reports tourism revenue reached more than $51 million in 2018.

This is a 5.3-percent increase over 2017, and it helped support more than 600 tourism-related jobs and generate $1.49 million in local tourism-related taxes.

"The most recent data confirms tourism's contribution to the county's growing economy and highlights the contribution of local businesses that serve our community and visitors," said Jim White, the chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"Orange County's growing tourism industry is the result of our passionate business owners striving every day to provide quality experiences, nonprofit organizations supporting and preserving our cherished history treasures, arts and culture, and many local volunteers donating hundreds of hours a year to support our destinations," added Orange County Tourism Manager Lori Landes-Carter. "All these elements weave together to create a rich tapestry that strengthens our community and place in Central Virginia and the state."

This data was included in information the U.S. Travel Association sent to the Virginia Tourism Corporation based on domestic visitor spending from per-person trips taken 50 miles or more away from home.

That information showed Virginia set a record for tourism in 2018, generating $26 billion in travel spending, which supported 235,000 work opportunities in communities across Virginia and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.

The ongoing growth in visitor spending year after year is largely attributed to tourism promotion and development efforts across Virginia, including new hotels, restaurants, agritourism sites, craft breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries, sports, outdoor recreation, festival, wedding venues and much more.