The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a stabbing suspect has been arrested.

According to a release, 18-year-old Jahazi Raheem Veney was arrested Tuesday morning at a home in Fluvanna County by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police.

Veney is facing a malicious wounding charge for a stabbing that occurred on Aug. 21 on McDaniel Circle near Eheart.

He is being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.