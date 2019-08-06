Orange County to apply for grants to expand broadband

Orange County officials are preparing to apply for grants to expand broadband service to unserved areas of the county.

They will be applying for three Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grants.

There is a public comment period opened for each of the three grants for which the county is applying.

One is a regional application with Culpeper and Madison counties to install fiber along James Madison Highway.

Under the second grant, Orange County would partner with Madison Gigabit Internet, Inc. to expand broadband access to homes along several roads in the county.

For the third grant, Orange County would partner with Hosted Backbone, LLC to build a fiber to the home network along several other roads.

