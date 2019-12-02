Orange County woman guilty of sex crimes with teenage boy

A 30-year-old woman from Locust Grove has pleaded guilty to several sex crimes with a juvenile.

Mandy Rae Walker now faces up to 130 years in prison. She was convicted of six counts of felonious carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13-15, six counts of feloniously taking indecent liberties with a child, and four counts of felony abduction.

Walker was arrested in November 2018 after a five-month investigation. Police say Walker had been hired to provide in-home counseling to a 13-year-old boy and his family, and that boy became her victim. Police uncovered thousands of pages of text messages and social media communications between Walker and the teenage boy.

Walker is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23, 2020.