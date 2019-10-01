Orange ECC now using service for accurate device location

The Orange County Emergency Communications Center is now using a service that allows it to get accurate device location information for 911 calls.

The service is called RapidSOS Clearinghouse, and it can get that information from iPhones with iOS 12 or higher and Android phones version 4.0 or higher as well as additional emergency data from apps like Uber, wearables, connected homes and connected cars.

According to a release, the existing 50-year-old 911 infrastructure was designed for landlines and provides limited data to first responders other than voice-only connection.

But with this new service, the ECC can access other emergency data from supplemental sources at no cost, including accurate location information from smartphones.

"I am proud to have our agency at the forefront of utilizing the technological advances in our field that improve our ability to serve the citizens and visitors of Orange County," said ECC Director Domonique Curry.

RapidSOS is available to every authorized ECC across the country.

