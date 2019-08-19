Orchard Drive remaining closed another day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of a Crozet road will remain closed through Tuesday until it has been paved.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Orchard Drive near Jarmans Gap Road will stay closed.

On Friday, a project to replace a pipe under the road got underway, and the reopening of the road has been delayed more than once.

A detour will remain in place until the closure lifts. It directs drivers to take Jarmans Gap Road to Lanetown Road in order to get onto Orchard Drive.

 
