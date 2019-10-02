Organization says many will not have 'comfortable retirements'

AARP Virginia says many Virginians cannot expect a comfortable retirement even after years in the workforce.

The organization says 44 percent of Virginians do not have access to a retirement plan at work and traditional pensions are becoming a thing of the past.

It also says personal savings are increasingly inadequate to meet even basic needs for people.

AARP Virginia is urging eligible voters to ask their candidates for the state's General Assembly how they will help workers save for retirement.

“Virginia workers need more options to save and build secure nest eggs,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “This is a problem that our leaders can help solve. It's time voters know how their candidates plant to do it.”

The organization says retirement solutions can support businesses while also helping the employees.

It says a typical working-age household retirement savings is just $2,500, while the average near-retirement age household savings are $14,500.

On average, annual Social Security benefits for a Virginian over the age of 65 is $18,000, but older families usually spend $20,000 a year on food, utilities and health care alone.

AARP Virginia has launched an effort to help voters get the information they need on issues, and it will be working to increase awareness of, and urge candidates to address, issues that are important to Virginians 50 years old or older and their families.

“With very close elections across much of the state, Virginia's voters have the opportunity to get their candidates on the record,” added Dau. “They deserve to know what candidates would do in the General Assembly so that they can make their own choices at the ballot box.”

AARP Virginia is also focusing on some other issues this election cycle, including relief for family caregivers, prescription drug affordability and student debt.