Oscar Mayer Wienermobile makes stops in Palmyra, Charlottesville

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made stops in Palmyra at the E.W. Thomas grocery stores and at Reid's Super-Save Market in Charlottesville on Friday.

Adults and kids stopped by the iconic vehicle to take pictures and look at the vehicle.

Carly Koemptgen, an Oscar Mayer hot dogger, has been driving the Wienermobile around for six months from Maine to Virginia.

She said she loves getting the chance to put smiles on people's faces whenever she shows up in a new city with the Wienermobile.

"People are just super excited to see us or they're like what is going on, but everyone in this town has been so kind and welcoming and they want to show you their community and they want the best for you," said Koemptgen.

Nikki Sheridan has been a life-long fan of the famous vehicle and has seen it on numerous occasions.

She woke her twins up from a nap just to take them to see the famous vehicle.

"I woke them up from their nap because I'm like oh my god, it's the Wienermobile and we all ran out of the house," said Sheridan. "It's important enough that as a mother of eight-month-old twins who is somewhat sleep-deprived that I ended nap time so they could have this first experience."

Koemptgen said hearing stories like that are what make the job fun all the time.

"I get energy from being with people. I'm a full-blown extrovert and so seeing all of these reactions and seeing all these people always brings me energy," she said.

The Wienermobile will be in the Santa Fun Run in Charlottesville on Sunday at 9 a.m. and then at the Great Valu in Crozet at 2 p.m.