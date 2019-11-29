Outdoor clothing company matching donations to environmental groups

A local organization that aims to protect the Rivanna River says donations made through Dec. 31 will be matched by a major outdoor clothing store.

The Rivanna Conservation Alliance says donations made through its Action Works website will be matched by Patagonia.

The RCA works to protect the Rivanna watershed through monitoring and restoration efforts as well as community involvement, conservation and education.

Patagonia says it will match donations up to $10,000 per donation until it has reached a maximum match of $10 million.

RCA also says people shopping on Amazon can use Amazone Smile to make a donation to it.

Giving Tuesday is coming on Dec. 3.