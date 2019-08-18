Over 70 pets rescued from fire at Pet Paradise

78 dogs and cats were rescued from Pet Paradise when a fire broke out Sunday evening.

According to the Charlottesville Fire Department, they received a call for smoke and flames at Pet Paradise, formerly known as Pampered Pets, at 6:25 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said there was smoke and flames on two floors of the building.

Multiple dogs and cats were taken out by firefighters to be treated for smoke inhalation. The animals were transported to several veterinary clinics in the area. There's no official word yet on their condition.

Crews were able to control the fire before 8 p.m.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat-related injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

If you are looking for information about your pet related to the fire, you can call (904)-363-3330 or visit the Pet Paradise website. A link to the website is available in the Related Links tab.