Overland Expo East moving to Infinity Downs

An expo for outdoor enthusiasts is moving to a new home in Nelson County.

The Overland Expo East will be taking place at Infinity Downs in Arrington beginning on Oct. 11.

The expo, which was founded in 2009, is held twice a year, letting people come together to camp, train, learn, test gear and otherwise get ready to spend time in the outdoors.

There will be more than 150 outdoor exhibitors, instructors, discussions, speakers and other activities.

Charitable organizations with overlanding interests will also be on hand, including ConserVenture's “Change Your World” fund, which helps fund first-time overland journeys for youths.

