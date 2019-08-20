Overturned semi closes 15 near Culpeper

Drivers heading toward Orange on North James Madison Highway in Culpeper County are being detoured due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the road is closed between James Monroe Highway and Madison Road.

The crash occurred early Tuesday evening, and drivers are being told to expect an extended closure.

The intersection of North James Madison Highway and Madison Road is open.

That means southbound drivers should use Madison Road to get onto North James Madison Highway while northbound drivers should use Madison Road to reach James Monroe Highway.

At this time, there is no word on injuries in this crash.