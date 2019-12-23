Owners says DVD store will be closing permanently

A store that is the last of its kind in the Lake Monticello area will be shutting down for good next month.

The owners of Video by the Lake in Palmyra, a DVD store, announced the store will be closing permanently on Jan. 31.

Beginning Monday, the store has kicked off a liquidation sale, and all DVDs, Blu-Rays, and 4-K Blu-Rays will be on sale as well as the fixtures inside the store.

The Willis family, which owns the shop, says it will reopen Thursday and remain open seven days a week until the end of January.