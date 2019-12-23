Owners says DVD store will be closing permanently

By  | 
Posted:

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A store that is the last of its kind in the Lake Monticello area will be shutting down for good next month.

The owners of Video by the Lake in Palmyra, a DVD store, announced the store will be closing permanently on Jan. 31.

Beginning Monday, the store has kicked off a liquidation sale, and all DVDs, Blu-Rays, and 4-K Blu-Rays will be on sale as well as the fixtures inside the store.

The Willis family, which owns the shop, says it will reopen Thursday and remain open seven days a week until the end of January.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus