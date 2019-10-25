New oyster shell collection in Charlottesville

The McIntire Recycling Center has an Oyster Shell Collection as part of a statewide program to help clean up the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the Oyster Recovery Partnership, the Virginia Oyster Shell Recycling Program is a collaborative, community-based restoration program managed by the Virginia Commonwealth University Rice Rivers Center to collect waste oyster shell from businesses and the public and divert it back into the Chesapeake Bay in support of oyster reef restoration.

The program’s volunteers were collecting shells from Charlottesville but needed a new home for them.

“One of the volunteers from the Virginia Oyster Recycling Program reached out to us about a month ago," said Phillip McKalips, the director of Solid Waste for the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority. "They had been collecting oyster shells from restaurants and stores in the Charlottesville area but the place where they were being stored was no longer able to do that."

Local officials were able to open the doors to the McIntire Recycling Center and provide a new home for the shells until volunteers send them to Richmond to be cleaned and eventually to the Chesapeake Bay to purify it.

“They introduce them back into the wild to reform oyster beds and oysters purify 50 gallons of water a day and they introduce 20 million oysters back into the Chesapeake Bay,” said McKalips.

He believes this is a way for people in Charlottesville to make a difference.

"The Water and Sewer Authority, they spend millions of dollars a year trying to maintain high water quality from the wastewater treatment plant, in essence to protect the bay," said McKalips. "This is sort of a small way but we can actually help achieve those same goals. Because these will go back into the bay and introduce new oyster beds."

The Oyster Shell Collection at the McIntire Recycling Center is open to the public.

