PACEM and YMCA share $60,000 grant

There were two big winners at the Women United in Philanthropy grant award luncheon on Tuesday.

PACEM, a local non-profit that helps provide emergency housing for displaced families, and the YMCA Early Learning Center were awarded $30,000 each.

PACEM Executive Director Jayson Whitehead said his organization will use the money to assist homeless women.

"We actually hired the women's case manager three weeks ago," he said. "She is already intensively working with our female population."

The Executive Director of the local YMCA, Jessica Maslaney, says the money will help their organization continue to provide early childhood education programs.

"The funds we receive from the Women United in Philanthropy will go to our scholarship fund so all kids have access to high-quality early childhood education," Maslaney said.

The YMCA Early Learning Center is open to infants through preschoolers.