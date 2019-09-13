PVCC recognized for encouraging students to vote

A local community college has been recognized for encouraging students to vote.

Piedmont Virginia Community College has been named as one of the top 80 best colleges for encouraging its students to vote in the country by Washington Monthly.

According to a release, the 2019 College Rankings report looks at American two- and four-year colleges for their contributions to social mobility, research and public service.

This is the second year in a row the publication has included a supplemental report on how well students are encouraged to vote.

The release says PVCC is one of four colleges or universities in Virginia that made the list, and it is one of just five community colleges from across the country.

The other Virginia institutions are George Mason University, James Madison University and the Virginia Military Institute.

Higher education institutions were ranked based on a five-point scale that measures to what degree the schools take part in the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement and school participation in the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge.

The release says PVCC was recognized for its voter registration initiatives and its PVCC Votes drive.

"I am so pleased that PVCC has been recognized among the list of 80 colleges that excel at getting their students to vote," said PVCC President Frank Friedman. "At PVCC, we view higher education as not just a private good leading to a high-paying job but as a public good leading to more successful communities. Getting our students to be civically engaged is part of our mission and a priority."

The release says PVCC has also been involved in other voter registration drives, a congressional debate, and several voting awareness events.

The college has also been recognized in the past by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge and it has been designated a Voter Friendly Campus for the civic engagement efforts if conducts.

The release says the college recently announced a new Quality Enhancement Plan, which focuses on civic engagement.

The creation, implementation and assessment of this plan, called Civic Sense, is part of the college's accreditation process.

PVCC says the plan is a designed and focused course of action to address a topic of issues related to student learning.

Over the next five years, Civic Sense will be focusing on engaging students in the civic life of their communities.

PVCC will also hold its Civic Engagement Week, which features various activities on voter registration and voting rights.

The week begins on Monday, and there will be a series of election-related and educational activities to coincide with Constitution Day and National Voter Registration Day.

For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.