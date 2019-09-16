PVCC students urge voter registration during 'Civic Engagement Week'

Students at Piedmont Virginia Community College in Albemarle County want to register as many fellow students as possible from now until the November elections. Civic Engagement Week at the college is helping them do that.

Civic Engagement Week kicked off on Monday, the day before Constitution Day. It will end the following Tuesday, which is National Voter Registration Day.

The seven days are all about helping to get students more involved and aware of today's political climate, both nationally and locally.

Step one to getting more people involved is getting students registered to vote.

Connie Jorgensen, Assistant Professor of Politics at PVCC, says their students are already pretty engaged. According to Jorgensen, data shows that PVCC students vote in elections at a larger clip than most schools across the country.

The college was recently recognized by Washington Monthly as a top 80 school in the country in terms of encouraging students to vote.

One of those students, Hannah Thacker, is extremely passionate about getting her fellow students more involved in politics in their communities.

"We are trying to get everybody out there and voting because every single vote counts," she said. "When you go to cast your ballot, it doesn't matter if you are rich or you are poor, a man or woman, it doesn't matter."

Everybody's vote is counted the same.

Students and faculty don't have a set goal for this week. They say just being able to engage with their peers and getting them to think critically about issues that impact their local communities is already a win.

"We want people to start thinking about it because even if they don't vote in this election, next election they could hear one more thing and that could be straw to break the camel's back," said Thacker. "They could go vote or they could start being engaged in their communities and volunteering, doing whatever it is that they feel that they can do to serve their communities best."

Civic Engagement Week has been happening for the last several years at PVCC. Efforts have ramped up this year because the launch of "Civic Sense" is just months away, in January.

Civic Sense is a five-year plan by the college to get students involved in voting, helping to get them more involved in the community and be able to have civil political dialogue.