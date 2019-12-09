Package theft during the holiday season

Around the holidays, package deliveries can soar through the roof, which means so can the crime of theft.

Researchers found that 31 percent of shoppers had a package stolen during last year’s holiday season.

"We are getting into that season where we will see package thefts and vehicle larceny tick up during the holidays,” said Tyler Hawn the Charlottesville Police Department Public Information Officer.

Recently, the Albemarle County Police Department was investigating reports of stolen packages in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.

Police say the suspects targeted about a dozen addresses in Carriage Hill, Ivy Garden, Turtle Creek and the 14th Street area of Charlottesville.

In this case, police helped recover the stolen packages and identified two people accused of stealing them from doorsteps.

But police say it can be very easy to be a victim of package theft.

"What we find is you will have somebody deliver a package and lay it on the front porch and let's say you are not there all day," said Hawn. "That's an easy opportunity if someone is cruising looking for things to steal and if they see that and if no one is home, they are going to take it."

That is why authorities are advising online shoppers on preventable measures to take.

"If you come into the side door, make that sweep, walk by your front door every day. Don't leave your packages unattended,” said USPS Postal Inspector Michael Romano. “Anytime your mail packages are unattended, that is an opportunity for a theft."

Others advise purchasing an Amazon Locker from Whole Foods or installing camera gear at home.

"If you do happen to be a victim of some type of larceny you catch on camera, those can be very valuable investigative tools,” said Hawn. “If you give us access to that footage, we can hopefully track down the person who took your stuff from you.”