Packaging company to bring manufacturing jobs to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Mexican packaging company is planning to build a new manufacturing plant in Virginia that will create more than 60 new jobs.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday that the Old Dominion had won the $65 million project over North Carolina and Georgia.

Mexico City-based Cartograf plans to build the plant in Chesterfield County. The company makes micro-corrugated printed packaging and other products.

Northam approved a $750,000 grant to the company to persuade it to come to Virginia.

 
