Paint the Town Orange pep rally gets UVA fans ready for football

University of Virginia football fans got excited for Friday’s home opener against William and Mary at the annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally downtown Thursday evening.

The pep rally is a tradition that's been going on for decades. The UVA marching band and cheerleaders marched down the Downtown Mall to the Pavilion stage with fans beside them.

Long-time fan, John Hutcherson, said he loves Paint the Town Orange because it lets him catch up with other fans who have become close friends.

"It's just great,” said Hutcherson. “It's so much fun...I see a lot of my old friends and I see a lot of people that I used to see at the games and everything else."

Hutcherson said his mom was one of the first women to graduate from the UVA School of Nursing. He has had season tickets to the football games for over forty years and can be spotted at all UVA events with his orange fist.

"I got all the players to sign this thing back in 2004,” said Hutcherson. “You can't even see the signatures anymore and I can't remember half of them!”

He fist-bumped the cheerleaders who are just as pumped as him for the games coming up this season.

"We've been preparing all of August for pre-season,” said cheerlead Briana Fuller, “Getting ready for games, getting excited, teaching all the new cheerleaders on the team."

Fuller said they love coming to the rally every year to get involved with the community.

"It's really fun to meet people and talk to kids who are really excited to meet us and Cavman, so it's a really fun experience,” said Fuller.

Hutcherson and fuller are both believe this will be a good season for the team.

"They're going to do good,” said Hutcherson. “They already won the first game so I love it."

Virginia's game against William and Mary starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Scott Stadium.