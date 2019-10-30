Palmyra man arrested after Albemarle County crash

The Albemarle County Police Department says a man has been arrested after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Monday.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Secretarys Road for a crash involving one vehicle in which at least one person was seen running away from the scene.

Officers searched the area near the crash and found a man walking in the woods nearby who initially gave them a false name and then ran away when an officer tried to detain him.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Sean Christopher Garland from Palmyra, was caught after a short foot pursuit.

When officers did a check of his name., they found he was wanted on four outstanding warrants, including failure to appear in Charlottesville Traffic Court and contempt for failure to appear Albemarle County Circuit Court.

The arresting officer filed additional charges of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, and providing false identification to law enforcement.