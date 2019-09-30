Palmyra man killed in weekend motorcycle crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Palmyra was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockbridge County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 3:05 p.m. Sunday on Tye River Turnpike, just west of the intersection with Narrow Passage Lane.

Police say a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle was heading east on Tye River Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jack Arthur Pincombe of Palmyra, died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor in it.

 
