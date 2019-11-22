Papermaker wins Charlottesville SOUP microgrant

A papermaker is the latest winner of a microgrant provided by members of the community.

New City Arts held its 13th Charlottesville SOUP event earlier this week, during which three artists pleaded their cases in the hope of receiving votes from attendees and winning the grant.

The three artists were David Joo, Lauren Stonestreet and Samantha Dabney.

Following the meal and presentations, SOUP attendees voted to give a $2,839 grant to Joo.

The grant was funded by pooling the funds from tickets to attend the event, grant donations, and a $1,000 anonymous matching grant.

Joo will be leading papermaking mindfulness workshops at the McGuffey Art Center with the funding.

Since 2013, Charlottesville SOUP has awarded more than $30,300 to 16 artists who were working on 13 different projects.