Parents of shooting victims say building should be demolished

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- Families of four Virginia Beach shooting victims say the municipal building where the mass shooting occurred should be demolished, but city officials have said they want to renovate it.

Virginia Beach shooting. Photo: Rlevse / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN.

The Virginian-Pilot reports some of the victims' families told the paper they support tearing down the building where a shooter killed 13 people in May.

Their views are at odds with some city officials' opinions that the $20 million building should be renovated. City Manager Dave Hansen previously said he thinks the building should be turned into the police headquarters.

The city recently solicited public comments in an online survey, which showed support among city employees to tear the building down.

If the council chooses renovations, it would be part of a $130 million project including a new City Hall.

 
