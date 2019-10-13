Park Hop With a Doc encourages kids to play outside

Doctors from Pediatric Associates participated in their second Park Hop with a Doc event with Wildrock on Sunday afternoon.

The message of the event is to encourage children to play outside more often.

Paige Lindblom, community outreach director of Wildrock, said more kids are spending time indoors and Wildrock wants to change that.

"There's been a mass indoor migration over the last ten years and children aren't coming outside," said Lindblom. "It's detrimental to development; we don't even know what the effect of screen time is going to have long-term."

Pediatrician Amanda Jones said playing outdoors is critical for kids for so they can develop physically, mentally and socially.

"One of the most important parts of a child's development is free play and letting them go outside and explore the world," said Jones. "There have been so many studies that show how important this is for the child's development."

"It's important for development, it’s important for mental health, it’s important for overall growth and so it’s extremely important to us that we get children outside," said Lindblom.

Wildrock hopes the event motivates parents to get their kids to step away from the screens and play outside.

"Please, please, please go outside with your kids and play, have fun, let them get dirty, let them get tired, let them explore the world that's so critical for them," said Jones.

Wildrock will be doing another Park Hop with a Doc event on Nov. 10 at Washington Park at 1 p.m.