Partnership takes occupational licenses digital

People who hold occupational licenses in Virginia now have a digital way to keep their licenses up to date.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Virginia's Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation is streamlining individual professional licensing through a partnership with the digital credentialing service, Merit.

According to a release, this partnership will drive innovation, digital transformation, and efficiency for the hundreds of thousands of such license holders across the Commonwealth.

The technology will also allow the state agency to issued digital licenses, that can be carried anywhere a license holder goes on their mobile devices through an app created by Merit.

"Electronic credentials will help cut red tape and modernize what is currently an antiquated system," said Northam. "The innovative use of technology by a state agency to streamline and enhance its services to Virginia's citizens, consumers, workers and industry is one of the reasons why our commonwealth is the best place for business."

There are currently more than 310,000 Virginia workers in more than three dozen industries that are required by law to have a license from the DPOR to work.

The release says this platform will let them have an easier way to carry their license with them wherever they go and make the certification more accessible to consumers and businesses.

It adds this will increase trust and peace of mind when engaging with workers around the state as well as not costing the Commonwealth or the license holders anything.

Virginia is the first state in the United States to adopt this type of digital licensing program.