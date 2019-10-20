Parts of Lake Anna remain under bloom advisory

The summer swimming season is pretty much over for the year, but part of Lake Anna remains under a harmful algae bloom advisory.

The Virginia Department of Health says routine monitoring occurs every month during the swimming season, which runs from May to October above New Bridge Road.

VDH says test results from Oct. 8 at sites that have been under advisory for the past couple of months continue to show levels of harmful algae that exceed safe swimming levels.

So officials say people and pets should continue to avoid the water in areas that are still under the advisory.

Those areas include the Pamunkey Branch from its upper inundated water to Stubbs Bridge Road and the North Anna Branch for its upper inundated waters to just before the confluence with the Pamunkey Branch at the “Splits.”

In Lake Anna itself, the advisory covers from the confluence of the North Anna and Pamunkey branches to the confluence with Pigeon Run.

Water sampling in swimming areas will resume in May.

For more information on algae blooms, click on the link in the Related links box.