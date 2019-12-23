Pastors use money from church budget to pay off student meal debts

By  | 
Posted:

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) -- Three Virginia pastors have used more than $17,000 from their church's budget to pay off meal debts in two local school systems.

The Rev. Jerry Williams, the Rev. Brian Bennett and the Rev. Andrew Segre from Mount Ararat Baptist Church gave $10,500 to Stafford County Public Schools and close to $7,000 to Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

The three weren't sure where their yearly donation should go. They decided to pay off the school meal debts once hearing how many students were in debt.

The Washington Post says about 75% of school districts nationally reported unpaid meal debt, with the median amount per school being about $2,500. Williams says the church will pay off the debts again next year. 

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus