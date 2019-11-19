Patients from Afton Mountain crash continue to improve

Updated: Tue 11:21 AM, Nov 19, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System says another of the four patients remaining from a weekend crash has been upgraded.

Three of the patients are now listed in good condition, while the fourth is still in fair condition.

These four people were among the more than 20 who were hurt in the Sunday crash on Afton Mountain involving a tractor trailer and a charter bus.

UVA says 20 people were evaluated at the hospital and 16 of them were discharged from the Emergency Department. These four were the only ones admitted to this hospital.

Other patients were transported to medical facilities in the Shenandoah Valley.

 
