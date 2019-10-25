Peak fall foliage at Misty Mountain Camp Resort

Fall foliage is close to its peak this weekend and Central Virginia is the perfect place to be to enjoy it.

At Misty Mountain Camp Resort in Crozet, people are taking advantage of the season with bonfires and getting into the Halloween spirit, but they had to book their spot months in advance.

Wanda Marsh said she has been coming to Misty Mountain every October for the past 16 years with her family.

"We love fall camping,” said Marsh. “That's our favorite time of the year. The leaves and the views that you can see."

Every year they decorate their campsite with a spooky Halloween theme. This year its clowns.

"We just enjoy decorating for the kids, we do it all for the kids,” said Marsh dressed in her clown outfit. “We'll do trick-or-treating tomorrow and we'll all dress up to see them come around."

Mike Leo, the owner of Misty Mountain, said this is an extremely popular time of year for them. He said they have 400-600 people on their 58-acre property.

"I would say this weekend is probably the peak weekend for fall foliage,” said Leo, “and obviously it's the closest weekend to Halloween so this will be the biggest weekend for the season."

Leo said they keep everyone busy with activities like pumpkin carving, bonfires, and contests.

"Fall is fun to see all the families having a good time doing all the activities,” said Leo. “And the costume contest is always fun to see the creative things that people come up with...I probably enjoy this time of year the most."

Misty Mountain is already booked through Thanksgiving and people have booked their place to be there next fall and the fall after.