Pearl Harbor shooting took place in seconds in packed area

Left to right, NCIS Special Agent Norman Dominesey, U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Kenji Price, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard and Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii, listen during a news conference Friday, December 6, 2019, about the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard shooting. The U.S. Navy sailor who fatally shot two people at Pearl Harbor before killing himself was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling, a military official said Friday. (AP Photo/Jennifer Sinco Kelleher)
Updated: Sat 3:34 AM, Dec 07, 2019

HONOLULU A former military judge says it would have been easy to take weapons away from a sailor who killed two people at Pearl Harbor if he was facing punishment for a serious offense.

A different military official says 22-year-old Gabriel Romero of Texas faced non-judicial punishment for minor misconduct.

Retired Army Col. Gregory Gross says that could have been something as simple as being late for work. He says taking Romero off watch duty on a submarine and removing his service weapons would be easy for an offense like assault.

Military officials said Friday that they hadn't found a motive yet.

Romero also killed himself Wednesday in an attack in a packed area that lasted about 23 seconds.

 
