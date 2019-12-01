People line streets of Crozet for the annual Christmas parade

The town of Crozet held their annual Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.

The parade started on Wayland Drive and went along Crozet Avenue before ending at the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department.

Tricia Taylor and her family have been going to the parade for years and they enjoy going it and they do not plan on ending the tradition.

"I don't see an end to it as long as we're living here," said Taylor. "We just like it because we see a lot of our neighbors. We just had Thanksgiving and this is kind of the smooth transition into Christmas and it’s just such a cute little community event they put on every year and we just really enjoy it."

Santa Claus made an appearance at the end of the parade.