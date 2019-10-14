People march through UVA to support Indigenous Peoples' Day

Dozens of people marched from the University of Virginia Rotunda to the statue of George Rogers Clark near the Corner to support Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Zac Russell was one of the people marched through UVA Grounds and said his family history motivates him to support indigenous people.

"I have really deep connections with the Cherokee heritage," said Russell. "As a citizen of the Cherokee nation, I am really interested in supporting the rights of indigenous people."

Russell and other marchers said they don't support the George Rogers Clark statue because it glorifies the gentrification of Native Americans.

Anthony Malabad, president of the Native American Student Union, said he supports the removal of the statue to take out the stigma that Native Americans were conquered.

"The term conqueror implies that someone has been conquered," Malabad said. "He didn't conquer the northwest. He just erased people's histories."

To combat this message, the group held a sage ritual in front of the statue.

"Sage is something that purifies the air," Malabad said. "It takes the negative out and brings the positive in. And this is a very negative space for native people."

With the march, Malabad hopes the community can understand the importance of Native Americans and their role in the community.

"We're here to show that we're not conquered," he said. "We're not just in the history books. We still exist, we're still around and we're still a vibrant community."

Zac Russell also hopes people can understand this message to appreciate indigenous people.

"Respect indigenous people," Russell said. "Recognize that we're still here. We're not a monolith."

Malabad said this is the first time they hosted the march. He hopes they can do it again next year.