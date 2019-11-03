People walk to end heart disease during Heart Walk

The Charlottesville community gathered at Fontaine Research Park on Sunday to walk for an end to heart disease and stroke during the 21st annual Heart Walk.

The event featured a wellness fair and a three-mile walk to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Aimee Carter, director of development for the American Heart Association, said the goal of their event is to remind the community how they can stay heart healthy.

"We want people to come out and learn information on how to stay heart healthy by moving more, eating well, adding color to their diets and taking care of your body through yoga and getting enough sleep," Carter said.

Carter said they reached their $80,000 fundraising goal.

She said next year's walk will be held at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.