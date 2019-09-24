Performance to kick-off fundraising efforts for European trip

A local ensemble will be putting on a short performance on Wednesday to kick-off efforts to raise money to pay for a trip to Europe.

The Charlottesville High School String Ensemble will be performing at Central Place on the Downtown Mall at 12: 30 p.m.

The ensemble has been invited to participate in the 2020 Lisbon International Youth Music Festival, which will feature more than 30 concerts in various locations in Portugal.

The festival celebrates youth orchestras, choirs, symphonic bands and ensembles from all over the world.

If the weather is inclement on Wednesday, there is a rain date for the performance on Oct. 2. However, the forecast does not call for rain this week.

