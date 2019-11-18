Personal property, real estate taxes coming due

Area residents have until Dec. 5 to pay their personal property and the second half of their real estate taxes.

Localities have already mailed bills out, and anyone who has not received a bill is advised to contact their localities Treasurer's Office.

All payments that are received or that are postmarked after the due date will be assessed a penalty.

Payments can be made in person, by phone, by mail and in some cases, online.

