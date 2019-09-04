Pet Paradise reopens after fire

It's been two-and-a-half weeks since the fire at Pet Paradise on Harris Street, and the business has reopened its dog day care and grooming operations.

Those services are provided in a part of the building that wasn't damaged by the Aug. 18 fire.

Pet Paradise Manager Dustan Sweely says he and the staff are happy to be back at work and are grateful that customers are returning.

"A lot of the clients are showing up,” Sweely said. “A lot of them stopped by to check on us, call us, see how we're doing, anything they can help with. We're just happy to see them. The dogs are happy to be here. Their tails are wagging 100 miles an hour as soon as they get out of the car."

More than 70 dogs and cats were saved from the fire. Two dogs died in the aftermath.

The Charlottesville Fire Department has been working with Pet Paradise's insurance company to determine exactly how the fire started. A spokesperson has said that process could take weeks.