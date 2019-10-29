Phase 2 of Dairy Central construction officially begins

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The second phase of the Dairy Central project is officially underway.

On Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the construction of the 10th and Dairy apartment complex.
The 180-unit structure will have several amenities, including patios, a pool, and a dog spa.

"This piece of the project represents the final phase of the initial construction here on site," said Chris Henry, President of Stony Point Development Group.

Developers hope to have this phase of construction done by spring 2021, and move residents in by the summer, at which point the entire Dairy Central project will be complete.

The new housing complex will also have its own parking structure that will back up to West Street.

 
