Philanthropy initiative selects PHA for inaugural grant

Bank of America has brought its Neighborhood Champions Program to the city and selected its first Charlottesville Neighborhood Champion.

The program supports the role nonprofit leaders can play in advancing economic mobility and is an extension of the bank's philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders.

The Piedmont Housing Alliance, a local nonprofit, is the first organization to be selected for the program in Charlottesville.

As part of this program, the PHA will get $50,000 in grant support and a chance to engage in virtual leadership training from experts in the nonprofit sector.

According to the Bank of American, PHA was picked for its "unique approach to housing inequality, focusing on immediate housing needs and mid-range workforce development programs, as well as long-term work toward racial equity in the region."

The grant funding will be used to expand the workforce development and racial equity initiatives that are currently being developed at PHA.

"The grant will support increasing Piedmont Housing Alliance's capacity to offer more equitable structures of opportunity for the low-income individuals and families we serve through a workforce development initiative, aimed at connecting Friendship Court residents to job opportunities and work-related resources and building overall economic well-being," said PHA Executive Director Sunshine Mathon. "It will also support our development of tools and processes to challenge the patterns and narrative of institutional power that have led to housing inequities in the Charlottesville region and our work toward an organizational equity lens."

A release says PHA was selected by leading members of the community and the organization has shown an interest in virtual leadership training, which will include finance for non-finance professionals, management and employee-development skill sets, and organizational development toolkits that center around marketing program, program design and philanthropy.

Charlottesville is one of 40 communities across the United States where Bank of America has this program, which the banking company says is part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of the communities it serves.

Through the Neighborhood Builders program, Bank of American has invested $240 million in 49 communities across the U.S. over the last 15 years.