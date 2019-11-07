Photographer honored with annual Arts Award

One of Norm Carter's photographs that was displayed at a ceremony where he won the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund's annual Arts Award.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local photographer has been honored for his decades of work highlighting people with disabilities.

Norm Carter was given the annual Arts Award from the Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund during a ceremony Thursday morning in Charlottesville.

Several of his pictures were displayed, including many showing musicians and athletes overcoming disabilities.

Carter is the parent of a special-needs child, and he says he has learned a lot about people through his photography.

"I'm showing how their interests, their abilities, are at least equal to and in some ways greater than the greater population," he said. "And in that regard, I feel like I'm illustrating how much we're the same and no so much how we differ."

The Spicer Arts Fund also recognized a handful of other writers and artists during the ceremony.

The fund provides scholarships to people studying the arts.

 
