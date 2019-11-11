Pick for Virginia House speaker could be first woman in position

Virginia's House of Delegates is poised to have the first female speaker in its 400-year history, with the chamber's Democrats choosing a veteran legislator for the post.

Democratic delegates for the upcoming session meeting on Saturday chose Del. Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their nominee.

Filler-Corn's election as speaker on the session's first day in January is anticipated because Democrats won this week a majority in the state House for the first time in two decades.

House Democratic Caucus members on Saturday also picked Del. Charniele Herring of Alexandria as the new majority leader, meaning she'll be the first woman and first African American in that job.

Tuesday was the third election in a row that Virginia Democrats have made significant gains since President Donald Trump was elected.