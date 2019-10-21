Piedmont Housing Alliance receives $50,000 grant

The Piedmont Housing Alliance was named as a neighborhood champion and will receive $50,000 to continue its work in the community.

The award is part of the Bank of America Neighborhood Champions Program, which supports the role nonprofit leaders play to help their neighbors.

Tasha Durrett, communications manager for Bank of America, says the money will go towards PHA's work to further racial equity, internal training for leadership positions, and community projects.

"It will also help further our work in Friendship Court as far as community wealth building and workforce development there," Durrett said. "We're excited to have that as a component as well."

This is the first time the Piedmont Housing Alliance has been awarded this grant.