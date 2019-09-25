Pilot traffic flow reversal program begins in Charlottesville

A pilot traffic flow reversal program has begun to affect drivers in Charlottesville.

Effective on Wednesday, one block of First Street and one block of Second Street SE, both located between South and Water streets, have had their direction of travel reversed.

During this six-month pilot, vehicles will be able to travel in the same direction from South Street toward Water Street.

On Second Street SE, traffic will continue in the same direction across the Downtown Mall to Market Street.

The city says this is intended to create an alternate route for the Charlottesville Area Transit's free trolley, which will begin using this route and a new stop at Midway Manor on South Street on Oct. 1.

According to the city, these changes were made without affecting on-street parking in the area.

On Sunday, the Second Street SE mall crossing, next to the Violet Crown Theater, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city says this is to facilitate the removal of a public art projection on the theater's wall.

CAT routes will be detoured around the closure, and track pickup service will not be affected.

Then on Oct. 5, Charlottesville will conduct a one-hour trial where the flow of traffic will be reversed on Monticello Road near the Belmont Bridge.

This is expected to occur between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and safety personnel will be on hand to direct traffic while observations are conducted on the turning radius and large vehicle maneuverability in the area.

There will also be parking restrictions on Monticello Road between Graves Street and Levy Avenue from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 5

If this one-hour trial is successful, the city says a longer trial will be conducted to observe traffic operations under normal conditions.

If this longer trail takes place, signs will be put in to notify drivers of the one-way traffic flow and parking changes on Monticello Road, which will be moved to the other side of the street.

During the trial, flagging operations will direct drivers.

Northbound drivers on Monticello Road between Hinton and Levy avenues will be directed to use the traffic signal at Garrett Street/Levy Avenue/Avon Street/Ninth Street.

Southbound drivers on Monticello Road between Graves Street and Levy Avenue will also be directed toward that traffic light.

Though parking on the street will be impacted, pedestrians will not be.