Pipe replacement project to keep road closed longer than expected

A project to replace a pipe under a road in Crozet is going to keep the road closed a little longer than expected.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says work is in progress to replace the pipe under Orchard Drive.

The road closed to traffic at 8 a.m. Friday and was supposed to remain closed until 5 p.m. Saturday.

VDOT now says it will stay closed to through traffic until Monday afternoon for the safety of drivers.

A crew will be there to repave the road after the pipe replacement if finished.

Drivers are advised to continue using the detour taking them to Jarmans Gap Road and Lanetown Road to get back to Orchard Drive during the extended closure.

This project had originally been scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday but it was pushed back two days due to an unfavorable weather forecast.