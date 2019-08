Drivers in Crozet will need to take an alternate route for part of next week around a road closure.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says Orchard Drive near Jarmans Gap Road will be closed on Aug. 14 and 15.

A crew will be replacing a pipe.

VDOT says the closure will run between 8 a.m. Aug. 14 and 5 p.m. Aug. 15.

Drivers will be detoured via Jarmans Gap Road to Lanetown Road, which will reconnect them with Orchard Drive.