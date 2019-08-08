Pipeline company asks county judge to remove protesters

(Source: MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

ELLISTON, Va. (AP) -- Attorneys for a company constructing a controversial natural gas pipeline through Virginia are asking a county judge to remove tree-sitters that are blocking work on the project. A federal court denied a similar request last week.

The Roanoke Times reports Mountain Valley filed a request Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction to have the two protesters removed from trees they've occupied for nearly a year.

Mountain Valley asked the judge to order the tree-sitters to come down, and if they refuse, to have authorities remove them.

A U.S. District Court judge blocked a similar request Friday, saying the company had improperly targeted the protesters as part of an eminent domain case used to take private land for the pipeline.

A hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus